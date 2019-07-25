Las embarcaciones de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado este jueves a un total de 394 personas que navegaban en dirección a las costas andaluzas en aguas del mar de Alborán, el estrecho de Gibraltar y la ciudad autónoma de Ceuta, según ha informado un portavoz de dicha institución.
Según Salvamento Marítimo, desde primera hora de la mañana mediaban avisos respecto a unas siete pateras navegando en aguas del mar de Alborán, siendo movilizados dos aviones de la Agencia Europea de la Guardia de Fronteras y Costas para localizarlas.
Las aeronaves avistaron a cuatro de las citadas embarcaciones, tras lo cual la nave de rescate Guardamar Caliope interceptó a tres de ellas, embarcando a un total de 172 personas, entre las que figuran 36 mujeres y siete niños, que han sido trasladados al puerto de Almería. La cuarta patera avistada, según Salvamento Marítimo, fue interceptada por Marruecos.
En el caso del estrecho de Gibraltar, diferentes embarcaciones de la Armada Española y la OTAN y buques mercantes alertaron de la navegación de hasta cinco pateras, principalmente al sur del cabo de Trafalgar. Todas estas pateras fueron interceptadas por la Salvamar Arcturus y la Salvamar Gadir, que han rescatado a un total de 219 personas, todas ellas de origen magrebí, entre las que figuran 16 mujeres.
Tras estos rescates, estas 219 personas fueron finalmente embarcadas en el remolcador de altura de Salvamento Marítimo María Zambrano, para su traslado al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz). Finalmente, la embarcación de rescate Salvamar Atria ha recogido a tres personas que navegaban en una patera de pequeñas dimensiones en aguas de Ceuta.
