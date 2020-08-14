Miles de británicos reducen sus vacaciones en Francia antes de que comience la cuarentena

PARIS
Miles de británicos han optado por reducir sus vacaciones en Francia tras el anuncio del Reino Unido de que a partir del sábado impondrá una cuarentena a todos los viajeros procedentes de Francia y de Holanda, entre otros países, de 14 días.
Los turistas británicos se apresuran para cruzar el Canal de La Mancha.
Las plazas para viajar este viernes desde Calais a Inglaterra en los convoyes para vehículos por el eurotúnel se han agotado rápidamente. "Estamos al completo" con 12.000 vehículos que utilizarán hoy la infraestructura, explicó un portavoz de Getlink, la compañía concesionaria del eurotúnel.
El precio de los billetes de avión ha crecido, mientras muchos británicos optan por regresar por mar hacia el puerto de Dover. Los ferris han aumentado su oferta.
El portavoz de la concesionaria del eurotúnel sostiene que han recibido peticiones suplementarias, aunque recordó que, en cualquier caso, que en estas fechas en torno al 15 de agosto el tráfico de sus convoyes habitualmente es muy alto, con 10.000-12.000 vehículos al día.
Getlink está haciendo llamamientos para que solo acudan a sus instalaciones en Calais los vehículos que ya tengan un billete para viajar hoy.
Por el eurotúnel circulan, además de los convoyes de Getlink, los trenes Eurostar que conectan Londres con Francia, Bélgica y Holanda.
El Gobierno francés reaccionó al anuncio británico señalando que lo lamenta y que aplicará una medida de reciprocidad, pero sin precisar por el momento cómo se materializará.
Francia es, con España, el principal destino turístico de los británicos.
En Francia el número de contagios por coronavirus está aumentando de manera importante en los últimos días. Este viernes declaró 2.846 positivos; el dato más alto desde mayo pasado.
