Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Miles de personas se concentran en apoyo a la víctima de 'La Manada de Manresa' 

Con el lema "Únete contra la jauría", el movimiento feminista ha convocado concentraciones ante los ayuntamientos españoles para rechazar la calificación de abuso sexual que sostiene la Fiscalía y reclamar que los acusados sean juzgados por violación múltiple.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
08/07/2019.- Varias mujeres durante la concentración convocada en la plaza de Sant Jaume de Barcelona para apoyar a la menor víctima de una violación en grupo en Manresa (Barcelona) en 2016 bajo el lema 'Únete contra la jauría'. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

08/07/2019.- Varias mujeres durante la concentración convocada en la plaza de Sant Jaume de Barcelona para apoyar a la menor víctima de una violación en grupo en Manresa (Barcelona) en 2016 bajo el lema "Únete contra la jauría". EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Miles de personas se han concentrado esta tarde frente a decenas de ayuntamientos catalanes convocadas por el movimiento feminista para apoyar a la menor víctima de una violación en grupo en Manresa (Barcelona) en 2016.

Con el lema "Únete contra la jauría", el movimiento feminista ha convocado concentraciones ante los ayuntamientos españoles para rechazar la calificación de abuso sexual que sostiene la Fiscalía y reclamar que los acusados sean juzgados por violación múltiple.

En Catalunya, entidades feministas y municipalistas, ayuntamientos y partidos se han sumado a las concentraciones, en la mayoría de las cuales se ha leído un manifiesto de rechazo a la agresión en el que se señala que en unas relaciones sexuales "el consentimiento debe ser libre, mutuo, claro, entusiasta y deseado".

En Barcelona, la convocatoria ha reunido esta tarde en la plaza de Sant Jaume a más de 200 personas, entre ellas la segunda teniente de alcalde, Janet Sanz, según han indicado fuentes municipales.

En la capital catalana también se han concentrado esta mañana medio centenar de personas a las puertas de la Audiencia de Barcelona para apoyar a la víctima, coincidiendo con la declaración de la menor, que actualmente tiene 17 años, en el juicio que se celebra en ese tribunal y condenar las agresiones machistas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad