Los cadáveres de una mujer y de su marido fueron hallados sobre las 13.30 horas de este miércoles en dos lugares diferentes de la localidad malagueña de Cortes de la Frontera.
Según explicó a Efe el alcalde de Cortes de la Frontera, José Damián García, al parecer el hombre, un militar retirado de 67 años, disparó con un rifle a su pareja, y después se marchó del lugar y, delante de la vivienda de su exmujer, se suicidó.
La investigación emprendida por la Guardia Civil ha determinado que eran matrimonio y que no había constancia de denuncias ni antecedentes por violencia de género.
El asesinato, ocurrido en la pedanía El Colmenar, donde residen 500 de los 3.300 habitantes de este municipio situado en la comarca malagueña de la Serranía de Ronda, es el octavo crimen machista registrado en Andalucía en lo que va año.
La mujer asesinada este miércoles es la víctima mortal 1.007 de la violencia machista desde que se empezaron a registrar los asesinatos en 2003, ha informado el Gobierno.
El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha confirmado en su cuenta de twitter esta nueva víctima, que eleva a 32 el número de asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de 2019. "Hay que acabar ya con este machismo criminal que asesina a las mujeres", ha añadido el presidente.
Sólo en seis de los 32 asesinatos machistas de este año pesaba denuncia sobre el agresor: el 19,4% de los casos. En lo que va de año, 24 menores han quedado huérfanos como consecuencia de los crímenes machistas, 250 desde 2013.
Además, son 28 los pequeños asesinados por sus padres o las parejas o exparejas de sus madres desde 2013.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Además, la llamada no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.
Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10, y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.
