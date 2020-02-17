madrid
El Ministerio de Consumo regulará el contenido de la publicidad de juegos y juguetes dirigida menores para eliminar mensajes sexistas y para que la información comercial transmita una imagen igualitaria, plural y no estereotipada.
El 54% de los anuncios de juguetería reproducen estereotipos sexistas
Con este objetivo, el ministerio que dirige Alberto Garzón se plantea desarrollar la actual regulación publicitaria para que las comunicaciones comerciales motiven decisiones de compra que no reproduzcan roles discriminatorios en el juego infantil, explica en un comunicado.
"En la línea del compromiso social e institucional con la igualdad, los mensajes publicitarios de productos infantiles no deberían mostrar sesgo de género en la presentación que hacen de niños y niñas", añade el Ministerio de Consumo.
Para adoptar esta iniciativa, se abrirá un proceso de información y participación en el que se recogerán valoraciones de personas expertas en igualdad e infancia, asociaciones de consumo, medios de comunicación, agencias de publicidad y anunciantes.
El Gobierno recuerda que según el Consejo Audiovisual de Andalucía (CAA) el 54% de los anuncios de juegos y juguetes reproducen estereotipos sexistas y discriminatorios.
Otras investigaciones especializadas afirman que la difusión de estereotipos discriminatorios en las comunicaciones comerciales influye en la formación del autoconcepto y la reproducción de comportamientos sexistas desde edades muy tempranas, añade.
Consumo considera que una publicidad de juegos y juguetes que promueva imágenes no estereotipadas puede ocupar un papel estratégico en el avance de la igualdad. También, desde el ministerio, se está estudiando la fórmula para impedir la aparición de mensajes que contribuyen a la sexualización temprana de las niñas.
En el mismo sentido, "se pretende evitar que las niñas aparezcan en la comunicación comercial con una presencia hipersexualizada, como objetos sexuales maquilladas y vestidas como adultas o en poses seductoras", indica este ministerio.
