Mobile World Congress Los trabajadores de limpieza del Aeropuerto del Prat harán huelga durante el Mobile

La protesta se llevará a cabo los días 25, 26, 27 y 28 de febrero. El motivo es el "incumplimiento" por parte de la empresa de los acuerdos alcanzados sobre la contratación indefinida a 40 horas de trabajadores que estaban en situación temporal.

Interior de la Terminal 1 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona El Prat / EFE

Los trabajadores de la empresa Valoriza, que da servicio de limpieza de las terminales T1 y T2 del Aeropuerto de El Prat-Barcelona y las oficinas centrales de Aena, harán huelga coincidiendo con la celebración del Mobile World Congress (MWC), según la convocatoria del paro.

La protesta está secundada por los representantes de CCOO y UGT del comité de empresa y se llevará a cabo los días 25, 26, 27 y 28 de febrero, ha informado la Conselleria de Trabajo.

Están llamados a la huelga los 430 empleados como protesta por el "incumplimiento" por parte de la empresa de los acuerdos alcanzados en relación a la contratación indefinida a 40 horas de trabajadores que estaban en situación temporal.

