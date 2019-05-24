Investigadores de la Universidad de Granada (UGR) y la Liverpool John Moores University (Reino Unido) han determinado por primera vez cuál es el peso máximo que un niño debe transportar en un carro con ruedas para ir al colegio: un máximo del 20 % de su peso corporal.
En un artículo publicado en la revista Applied Ergonomics, los científicos han establecido por primera vez unas recomendaciones globales del peso adecuado que deben transportar los escolares de primaria cuando utilizan un carro con ruedas.
Más del 40% de los niños utilizan carros escolares
Hasta la fecha se habían establecidos recomendaciones de peso para las mochilas escolares, las más utilizadas en el entorno escolar mundial, pero en España el uso de los carros escolares se eleva a más del 40 % y no había estudios que estableciesen recomendaciones de peso para su utilización.
En este estudio se evaluaron a 49 escolares de Educación Primaria a los que se les analizó la cinemática (postura del tronco y extremidad inferior) mientras caminaban sin peso, o con una mochila o carro escolar de ruedas con diferentes cargas (10, 15 y 20 % de su peso corporal).
Para el análisis, se utilizó un sistema de captura de movimiento óptico tridimensional, similar a los utilizados en películas de animación y videojuegos. Además, en colaboración con los expertos de Liverpool, los investigadores utilizaron técnicas estadísticas que permiten analizar las curvas de cinemática completa, es decir, punto a punto.
Ventajas del carro frente a la mochila
Las principales conclusiones establecen que las mayores adaptaciones al usar carro o mochila se producen en las extremidades proximales (cadera y tronco), sin haber mucha diferencia en la cinemática de las extremidades distales (rodilla y tobillo).
Sin embargo, el uso del carro escolar produce menos cambios en la cinemática. Por ello, se asemeja más a la locomoción del niño sin carga en comparación con el uso de la mochila, incluso con poco peso transportado.
