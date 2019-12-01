Medio centenar de activistas de la organización AnimaNaturalis se han concentrado hoy en Barcelona desnudos, con sangre artificial y amontonados unos sobre otros para reclamar que en España se legisle contra el uso de piel animal en la fabricación de prendas de vestir.
La acción se ha desarrollado en la plaza de Cataluña, coincidiendo con la apertura de los comercios con motivo de los descuentos especiales que se aplican la última semana de noviembre. Los concentrados pretendían concienciar a la población sobre "los millones de animales que anualmente son maltratados y asesinados por la industria peletera", y pedir que en España se legisle sobre esta materia.
Según los datos de AnimaNaturalis, los animales más usados por la industria peletera son los visones, hurones, zorros, conejos, focas, nutrias, vacas y chinchillas, aunque en China también se emplea perros y gatos.
AnimaNaturalis estima que cada año se sacrifican en la UE unos 32 millones de animales para su uso en prendas de vestir y complementos, y recuerda que, desde 2007, Reino Unido, Italia, Austria, Croacia, Grecia, República Checa, Suecia, Alemania y Holanda han prohibido las granjas peleteras.
¿Cuántas vidas se necesitan para hacer un sólo abrigo de pieles? Activistas de @AnimaNaturalis escenifican el macabro resultado de la industria peletera. He aquí el resto de tu abrigo de piel. #YoSoyAnimaNaturalis pic.twitter.com/VbPHnwgJQG— AnimaNaturalis (@AnimaNaturalis) December 1, 2019
