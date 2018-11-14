La Guardia Civil y la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona han detenido a tres personas en una operación contra la venta ilegal de 'mojitos' en las playas de la capital catalana. Lo han hecho después de que el pasado mes de septiembre ambos cuerpos identificaran a varias personas que estaban vinculadas con la elaboración y venta de este tipo de bebidas. Después de que las sustancias intervenidas hayan sido analizadas por el departamento de Química y Medio Ambiente del Servicio de Criminalística, se ha determinado que podrían resultar perjudiciales para la salud al dar positivo por la presencia de varias bacterias fecales.
Según ha informado este miércoles el Ministerio del Interior, en la operación llevada a cabo ayer por efectivos del Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil y de la Unidad de Playas de la Guardia Urbana los tres arrestados han sido detenidos por un delito contra la salud pública.
Entre los ingredientes intervenidos en septiembre se encuentran vasos de plástico, zumo de frutas, hojas de menta, sandía cortada en trozos y varios líquidos y preparados para hacer mojitos. Los vendedores operaban principalmente en el barrio de la Barceloneta y tenían a los turistas como público potencial.
