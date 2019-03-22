'Momo' es una cadena recibida por Whatsapp que obliga a seguir unas instrucciones poniendo en peligro la integridad física, bajo la amenaza, además, de tener una maldición si no se siguen estas indicaciones. Este reto viral ha llegado incluso a vídeos infantiles como Baby Shark o Peppa Pig, para incitar a los niños a "coger un cuchillo de la cocina de mamá" y cortarse "las manitas". Según han denunciado algunos padres.
Ante esta situación, la Policía Nacional ha difundido un mensaje en sus redes sociales advirtiendo del peligro que supone compartir estos mensajes, insistiendo en que los padres supervisen el contenido al que acceden sus hijos, ya que pueden exponerse a contenidos peligrosos.
NO, MOMO NO EXISTE, es un antiguo viral que resurge ahora con algunas modificaciones perjudiciales. Todos podemos colaborar para no propagarlo.— Policía Nacional (@policia) 21 de marzo de 2019
Más información⤵️https://t.co/DLyWm8B3Cl pic.twitter.com/Tw0vWfi5uo
Los menores están expuestos a contenidos inapropiados, como anuncios que incitan al suicidio, comentarios pedófilos o retos virales que ponen en riesgo su salud. Las plataformas deben hacer un seguimiento del contenido que ofrecen, aunque hay que tener en cuenta que el consentimiento primero se da por parte de los padres, que deben controlar qué formatos consumen sus hijos.
