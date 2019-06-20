Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Mònica Borràs El detenido por la desaparición de su expareja en Terrassa (Barcelona) confiesa el crimen

Los Mossos d'Esquadra arrestaron el mismo miércoles al sospechoso, expareja de la desaparecida Mònica Borràs, y le trasladaron al piso en la calle Volta de Terrassa, donde finalmente encontraron un cadáver, y sobre las 9.40 de este jueves han vuelto a llevar al hombre a su propio piso.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
19/06/2019.- Los Mossos d'Esquadra trasladan al hombre que han detenido por su supuesta relación con la desaparición de su expareja en Terrassa (Barcelona), a la vivienda que ambos compartían, donde los agentes efectúan un registro por orden judicial, par

Los Mossos d'Esquadra trasladan al asesino confeso de Mònica Borràs. EFE/Susanna Sáez

El hombre detenido por su presunta implicación en la desaparición de una mujer en Terrassa (Barcelona) en agosto de 2018 confesó el crimen el miécoles, han informado este jueves a Europa Press fuentes cercanas al caso.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra arrestaron el mismo miércoles al sospechoso, expareja de la desaparecida Mònica Borràs, y le trasladaron al piso en la calle Volta de Terrassa, donde finalmente encontraron un cadáver, y sobre las 9.40 de este jueves han vuelto a llevar al hombre a su propio piso.

Agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra custodian desde primera hora de este jueves la puerta del domicilio a la espera de practicar el levantamiento del cuerpo junto a una comitiva judicial.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad