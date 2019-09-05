Público
Morata de Tajuña Abaten a un toro tras salirse del recorrido en los encierros de un pueblo de Madrid

Uno de los astados, que corría cuesta abajo a gran velocidad, se ha resbalado y se ha escabullido en una de las talanqueras, colándose a la zona fuera de la zona acotada.

Miembros de Protección Civil de Morata de Tajuña, en el dispostivo de los encierro. TWITTER/@Ayto_Morata

Un toro ha sido abatido este jueves tras salirse del recorrido oficial de los encierros de Morata de Tajuña y correr por varios metros sin control por las calles de la localidad, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes locales.

Los hechos han tenido lugar a primera hora de esta mañana en la última tanda de los encierros, cuando a escasos metros de la plaza uno de los toros, que corría cuesta abajo a gran velocidad, se ha resbalado y se ha escabullido en una de las talanqueras, colándose a la zona fuera del recorrido acotado.

Entonces, el pánico ha cundido entre los asistentes, ya que el animal, desorientado, se dirigía a las calles de Morata. Poco después, varios responsables han abatido a tiros al toro, siendo el astado la única víctima del suceso.

