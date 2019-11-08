El seleccionador nacional de fútbol, Robert Moreno, ha dado la lista de convocados para los partidos que cierran la Fase de Clasificación para la Euro 2020 ante Malta y Rumanía en el escenario del Museo del Prado.
Desde Tiziano a Velázquez, los jugadores han aparecido representados en obras clásicas de los grandes maestros del arte con motivo del Bicentenario del museo, que se cumple el día después del segundo partido de esta concentración.
"Hemos decidido representar cada una de las líneas que hay en un equipo en los cuadros que pueden evocar los valores que nos gustan para la selección: esfuerzo, trabajo en equipo, humildad y respeto", ha afirmado el seleccionador nacional en un vídeo.
Moreno ha comparado la tarea de los seleccionadores con los responsables que eligen las obras a exponer en el Museo del Prado "Teníamos la responsabilidad de elegir a los 23 mejores para representar a nuestros país entre cientos de jugadores", ha confirmado.
