Moreno Prado La Selección Nacional utiliza obras clásicas del Museo del Prado para 'pintar' sobre ellas a jugadores de fútbol

El seleccionador español de fútbol Robert Moreno ha anunciado la convocatoria de los próximos partidos entre los cuadros de los grandes maestros del museo con motivo de su Bicentenario. 

El entrenador de la selección española Roberto Moreno durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida este viernes en el Museo del Prado. EFE

El seleccionador nacional de fútbol, Robert Moreno, ha dado la lista de convocados para los partidos que cierran la Fase de Clasificación para la Euro 2020 ante Malta y Rumanía en el escenario del Museo del Prado

Desde Tiziano a Velázquez, los jugadores han aparecido representados en obras clásicas de los grandes maestros del arte con motivo del Bicentenario del museo, que se cumple el día después del segundo partido de esta concentración. 

"Hemos decidido representar cada una de las líneas que hay en un equipo en los  cuadros que pueden evocar los valores que nos gustan para la selección: esfuerzo, trabajo en equipo, humildad y respeto", ha afirmado el seleccionador nacional en un vídeo.

Moreno ha comparado la tarea de los seleccionadores con los responsables que eligen las obras a exponer en el Museo del Prado "Teníamos la responsabilidad de elegir a los 23 mejores para representar a nuestros país entre cientos de jugadores", ha confirmado. 

