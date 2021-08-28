Los Mosos continúan la búsqueda del padre acusado de asesinar a su hijo en Barcelona

barcelonaActualizado:
Los Mossos d'Esquadra prosiguen la búsqueda del padre del niño de dos años de edad asesinado la noche del martes en un hotel de Barcelona, Martín Ezequiel Álvarez Giaccio, por su presunta relación con la muerte del menor.
El hombre, de 44 años de edad, que mide 1,78 centímetros de altura y con el pelo rapado y la barba recortada, podría haber huido del hotel en taxi y habría llegado hasta el aeropuerto, según publica hoy sábado el diario La Vanguardia.
En las últimas horas, según esta información, los investigadores han interrogado a un taxista de Barcelona que aseguró haber llevado al sospechoso hasta la terminal 1 del aeropuerto de Barcelona.
El taxi se detuvo en una de las puertas principales de acceso a la terminal 1, el hombre pagó la carrera y antes de marchar pidió al taxista que le esperara unos minutos, porque debía hacer una gestión que duraría unos pocos minutos y regresaría. Sin embargo, tras esperarle durante unos quince minutos y no aparecer, el conductor del taxi marchó, encendiendo el piloto verde de libre.
Martín Ezequiel Álvarez Giaccio iba vestido, según el taxista, igual como lo captaron las imágenes de seguridad del hotel y no llevaba nada encima, ni una mochila, ni una bolsa.
Los investigadores trabajan ahora con las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad del aeropuerto, aunque, por el momento, no habían conseguido seguirle el rastro en el interior de la terminal.
Según las citadas informaciones, el sospechoso no subió a ningún avión el martes por la noche, ni en las horas ni en días posteriores utilizando su documentación.
En el aeropuerto de Barcelona, hay centenares de cámaras de seguridad que vigilan la zona, aunque existen espacios negros sin control, pero hay que conocerlos para entrar y salir del lugar sin ser captado por alguno de los dispositivos.
Por otra parte, el hecho de ser obligatorio llevar mascarilla dificulta las tareas de visionado e identificación de cualquier sospechoso en las imágenes de las cámaras.
Hasta el viernes por la noche, el presunto parricida no se había puesto en contacto con ninguno de los familiares que tiene en España, como su padre, que lleva años viviendo en El Vendrell (Tarragona) y que, como el resto de la familia, desde el primer momento se puso al servicio de los investigadores.
