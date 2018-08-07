Público
Atentado Barcelona Los Mossos avisaron al juez de que un hermano del terrorista de Las Ramblas compró disfraces de Policía

Los agentes sospecharon también de las intenciones de un tercer hermano de los Abouyaaquoub y dos amigos.

Youness Abouyaaqoub i Mohamed Hichamy, manipulant explosius.

Youness Abouyaaqoub, conductor de la furgoneta en los atentados del 17-A,

Los Mossos d'Esquadra advirtieron el pasado mes de junio al juez de la Audiencia Nacional Fernando Andreu, que investiga los atentados terroristas de hace un año en Barcelona y Cambrils, de movimientos sospechosos por parte de Hicham Abouyaaqoub, —hermano del conductor de la furgoneta de las Rambas y uno de los terroristas abatidos en Cambrils, respectivamente— y dos de sus amigos por comprarse en febrero tres disfraces de Policía en una tienda de Vic (Girona).

Los agentes siguieron todos sus movimientos en días posteriores coincidiendo con las fiestas de Carnaval y concluyeron que no se les observó disfrazados de policías ni realizando ningún ilícito penal o acto preparatorio de atentado alguno, pero mantuvieron sus sospechas. Y como "se desconoce el motivo por el cual adquirieron los disfraces de policía o si éstos serán utilizados en el futuro", optaron por poner los hechos en conocimiento del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 4.

En ese contexto, el magistrado dictó una providencia el pasado 8 de junio, según consta en el sumario del caso para poner los hechos en conocimiento de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional "a los efectos que considere oportunos".

