Los Mossos detienen por estafa al presidente de la asociación de químicas de Tarragona

Tarragona
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este jueves al presidente de la Asociación Empresarial Química de Tarragona (AEQT), Rubén Folgado, perteneciente a la dirección de Messer Ibérica, como presunto autor de los delitos de estafa, falsedad documental y soborno, han informado fuentes próximas al caso.
La detención se enmarca en la investigación judicial por las sospechas de que la planta de Messer Ibérica, en el polígono petroquímico Norte de Tarragona, en el municipio de El Morell, se construyó sin licencia.
Folgado es el director técnico de Messer Ibérica desde el año 2003 y presidente de la AEQT -asociación que representa a las principales empresas del sector que operan en Tarragona- desde hace poco más de un año.
