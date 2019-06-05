Público
Los Mossos detienen a un hombre por arrastrar a su mujer 50 metros con el coche

La actuación de varios vecinos fue determinante para que la agresión concluyera. La vida de la víctima no corre peligro.

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de los Mossos d'Esquadra. - EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este miércoles en Barcelona a un hombre por arrastrar a su mujer con el coche durante unos 50 metros. La vida de la víctima, que ha sido hospitalizada con diversas lesiones, no corre peligro, según informa El Periódico, que cita fuentes policiales. 

La actuación de varios vecinos fue determinante para que la agresión concluyera. Tras una discusión con su pareja en el interior del vehículo, el hombre aprovechó que la mujer, ya fuera del coche, metía medio cuerpo por la ventanilla para recoger su teléfono móvil para acelerar y arrastrarla por la calle. Así siguió hasta que varios testigos gritaron para que parara, según recoge el citado periódico.

El hombre se dio a la fuga, pero pasadas unas horas fue detenido. Está previsto que declare en los próximos días ante un juez por un delito de lesiones. La víctima ya le había denunciado anteriormente por violencia machista. Según fuentes policiales, el caso se archivó. 

