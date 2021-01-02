BARCELONAActualizado:
Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan un funeral oficiado en una mezquita de Tarragona que ha congregado a unas 700 personas y en el que no se han respetado las medidas de seguridad decretadas con motivo de la pandemia del coronavirus.
Fuentes de los Mossos han informado a Efe de que el suceso tuvo lugar este viernes, día de Año Nuevo, en la mezquita de Entrevies de Tarragona, y que fueron alertados del caso por los vecinos de la zona al comprobar la multitud que se agolpaba ante el centro religioso.
Cuando los agentes se personaron en la zona comprobaron que en el exterior de la mezquita había entre 300 y 350 personas rezando sobre su correspondiente alfombra, mientras que en el interior del centro había otros 350 fieles cuando el aforo máximo permitido en el mismo es de 160.
Los Mossos investigan el caso de este funeral para tramitar la correspondiente denuncia por no cumplir la distancia de seguridad exigida con motivo de la covid-19, falta de ventilación en el interior de la mezquita y exceso de aforo. Los agentes, de momento, se han puesto en contacto con el imán de la mezquita, el presidente de la misma y un familiar del finado para conocer las circunstancias del suceso.
