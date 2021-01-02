Estás leyendo: Los Mossos investigan un funeral con 700 personas en una mezquita de Tarragona

En el interior de la mezquita, había 350 fieles cuando el máximo permitido es de 160. Además, en la calle se agolpaban más de 300 personas. Se ha abierto una investigación por no cumplir la distancia de seguridad exigida con motivo de la covid-19, falta de ventilación en el interior de la mezquita y exceso de aforo.

Dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE
Imagen de dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE.

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan un funeral oficiado en una mezquita de Tarragona que ha congregado a unas 700 personas y en el que no se han respetado las medidas de seguridad decretadas con motivo de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Fuentes de los Mossos han informado a Efe de que el suceso tuvo lugar este viernes, día de Año Nuevo, en la mezquita de Entrevies de Tarragona, y que fueron alertados del caso por los vecinos de la zona al comprobar la multitud que se agolpaba ante el centro religioso.

Cuando los agentes se personaron en la zona comprobaron que en el exterior de la mezquita había entre 300 y 350 personas rezando sobre su correspondiente alfombra, mientras que en el interior del centro había otros 350 fieles cuando el aforo máximo permitido en el mismo es de 160.

Los Mossos investigan el caso de este funeral para tramitar la correspondiente denuncia por no cumplir la distancia de seguridad exigida con motivo de la covid-19, falta de ventilación en el interior de la mezquita y exceso de aforo. Los agentes, de momento, se han puesto en contacto con el imán de la mezquita, el presidente de la misma y un familiar del finado para conocer las circunstancias del suceso. 

