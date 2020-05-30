Los Mossos investigan la muerte violenta de una mujer en su casa en Barcelona

Barcelona
Los Mossos han encontrado a primera hora de esta mañana el cuerpo de una mujer, que presentaba signos de violencia, en el interior de su domicilio, en el municipio barcelonés de Esplugues de Llobregat.
Los Mossos han informado en un comunicado de que sobre las siete de esta mañana han sido alertados de que se había encontrado el cuerpo de una mujer en su casa y de que el cadáver presentaba signos de violencia.
La investigación del caso, del que de momento se desconocen más detalles, la han iniciado los agentes de la División de Investigación Criminal de la Región Metropolitana Sud de Barcelona.
