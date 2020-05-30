Estás leyendo: Los Mossos investigan la muerte violenta de una mujer en Barcelona y buscan a su pareja, que se ha dado a la fuga

Asesinato Mujer Los Mossos investigan la muerte violenta de una mujer en Barcelona y buscan a su pareja, que se ha dado a la fuga

La investigación del caso la han asumido los agentes de la División de Investigación Criminal de la Región Metropolitana Sud de Barcelona y se desconoce por el momento si existían o no antecedentes de violencia entre la pareja.

Mossos d'Esquadra
Mossos d'Esquadra.- EFE

Barcelona

Actualizado:

efe

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la muerte violenta de una mujer en su piso de Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), donde habría sido asesinada supuestamente con un arma blanca por su pareja, que se encuentra fugada, según fuentes judiciales.

Los Mossos han informado de que sobre las siete de esta mañana han sido alertados de que se había encontrado el cuerpo de una mujer en su casa y de que el cadáver presentaba signos de violencia, según han comprobado los efectivos del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas que se han personado en el domicilio.

Según fuentes próximas al caso, la víctima es una mujer de mediana edad que vivía en un piso compartido ubicado en la finca número 13 de la calle Menta de Esplugues, donde a primera hora de la mañana habría habido una pelea.

El juez de guardia de Esplugues está dirigiendo el levantamiento del cadáver de la mujer, que habría sido asesinada supuestamente por su pareja, ahora fugado, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC).

Se desconoce por el momento si existían o no antecedentes de violencia entre la pareja, según las mismas fuentes. La investigación del caso la han asumido los agentes de la División de Investigación Criminal de la Región Metropolitana Sud de Barcelona.

