Los Mossos investigan la violación a una joven en Barcelona

La agresión sexual se produjo en la madrugada del pasado domingo, cuando la víctima regresaba de las fiestas de Gràcia.

08/07/2019.- Varias mujeres durante la concentración convocada en la plaza de Sant Jaume de Barcelona para apoyar a la menor víctima de una violación en grupo en Manresa (Barcelona) en 2016 bajo el lema 'Únete contra la jauría'. EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Imagen de archivo de una concentración convocada en la plaza de Sant Jaume de Barcelona para apoyar a una menor víctima de una violación en grupo en Manresa (Barcelona). EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta


Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la violación a una joven, según fuentes policiales citadas por El Periódico. La mujer fue víctima de la agresión sexual en el barrio de Horta, cuando regresaba a su domicilio tras ir a las fiestas de Gràcia, durante la madrugada del domingo.

La plataforma @feministas_vdg ha convocado una manifestación de protesta en la plaza de la Vila de Gràcia este martes a les 18.30 horas.

(Habrá ampliación).

