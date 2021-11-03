Los Mossos investigan la brutal agresión sexual a una menor de 16 años en Igualada

igualada(barcelona)Actualizado:
Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan una violación de una menor de 16 años en Igualada (Barcelona), que continúa ingresada en el hospital Sant Joan de Déu tras ser localizada inconsciente y desnuda in por un transportista en un polígono. El Área de Agresiones Sexuales de los Mossos intenta esclarecer los hechos e identificar y dar con el agresor o agresores.
Los hechos ocurrieron durante la madrugada del domingo al lunes, como ha avanzado Eix Diari , que añade que la chica se disponía a coger un tren para regresar a casa de su madre, en Vilanova i la Geltrú, cuando fue asaltada y agredida sexualmente.
Los equipos de emergencias recibieron la alerta por este caso a las 07.30 horas de este martes, ante lo que los Mossos han abierto una investigación.
