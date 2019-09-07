Público
Mostra de Venecia Activistas contra el cambio climático ocupan la alfombra roja de la Mostra de Venecia

El comité organizador de la protesta constituyó para reclamar el control de los grandes cruceros que atraviesan a diario el centro de la laguna de Venecia.

Protestas durante el festival de la Mostra de Venecia. EFE/EPA/ANDREA MEROLA

Alrededor de 300 activistas del Comité No Grandes Naves han ocupado esta mañana la alfombra roja de la 76ª Mostra Internacional de Cine de Venecia, que este sábado se clausura, para pedir que se declare la "emergencia climática".

Este comité se constituyó para reclamar el control de los grandes cruceros que atraviesan a diario el centro de la laguna de Venecia.

Los asistentes a la concentración que se ha desarrollado esta mañana a las puertas del Palacio del Cine del Lido piden que "el mundo deje de dar la espalda ante las catástrofes climáticas que nos afectan".

Este sábado ese palacio acogerá la ceremonia de clausura del festival de cine, que se celebra en el Lido desde el pasado 28 de agosto, y se espera la asistencia de Mick Jagger, uno de los protagonistas de la película de clausura, The Burnt Orange Heresy.

Horas antes, en torno a las 14 horas, el líder de los Rolling Stones ofrecerá una rueda de prensa junto al resto del equipo del filme. Jagger aterrizó ayer por la tarde en el aeropuerto de Venecia, según publica el Corriere del Veneto.

