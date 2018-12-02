Público
Motril Trasladadas al puerto de Motril 56 personas rescatadas en aguas de Alborán

El dispositivo de rescate ha comenzado a primera hora de la tarde, tras recibir el aviso de una ONG que alertaba de la salida de varias neumáticas desde la costa de Marruecos.

Imagen de archivo de la llegada al puerto de Motril de un grupo de inmigrantes rescatados en el mar de Alborán/EFE

Miembros de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado en aguas de Alborán una embarcación ocupada por 56 personas de origen subsahariano, entre ellas ocho mujeres y un bebé, en las cercanías de la isla de Alborán. Según han informado fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, el dispositivo de rescate comenzaba a primera hora de la tarde, tras recibir el aviso de una ONG que alertaba de la salida de varias neumáticas desde la costa de Marruecos.

La Guardamar Concepción Arenal se dirige al puerto granadino de Motril con 56 personas que serán atendidas por miembros de Cruz Roja.

