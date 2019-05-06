Las personas que utilizan el teléfono móvil durante las compras corren el riesgo de aumentar su consumo durante la compra, según una investigación realizada por la Universidad de Fairfield, Estados Unidos.
Este estudio concluye cuáles son los efectos del móvil cuando hacemos la compra, según publica Cadena Ser. Los investigadores dieron a los 231 voluntarios una lista de productos de uso diario, que deberían comprar llevando su teléfono encima.
"El uso del móvil afecta negativamente el comportamiento
de compra de
las personas"
Alrededor de 150 personas utilizaron el móvil de forma constante durante la compra, estos usuarios compraron productos que no aparecían en la lista a causa de la distracción constante.
Michael Sciandra, uno de los investigadores, asegura que “los teléfonos móviles se están convirtiendo rápidamente en el principal factor de distracción para muchos consumidores”.
El estudio también ha confirmado que los usuarios que utilizaban el teléfono se distraían incluso después de haberlo guardado. "Esto demuestra que el uso del móvil afecta negativamente el comportamiento de compra de las personas, aunque la mayoría de los participantes no eran conscientes de ello”, añade Sciandra.
Los investigadores aseguran que se necesitan realizar más investigaciones de este tipo para precisar cuáles son los efectos que los teléfonos provocan en nuestras vidas.
