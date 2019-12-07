Público
Extinción Rebelión considera que "la emergencia climática afecta a todas y la hipocresía, ceguera y parálisis de las grandes empresas no hará sino empeorar la crisis global", en referencia a las empresas españolas más contaminantes.  

Los manifestantes de Extinción Rebelion se desnuda para reivindicar la conciencia sobre la emergencia climática.

El movimiento social Extinction Rebellion (XR) ha convocado una acción de desobediencia civil no violenta contra Endesa en el marco de la COP25. El grupo, originario de Reino Unido, ha interrumpido en la zona verde de la compañía eléctrica con mensajes grabados en sus cuerpos, tales como "No sois verdes", "Stop greenwashing" o "Dinero o vida". Los activistas han acudido con los ojos vendados en solidaridad con la lucha anónima e invisible de los colectivos locales,. 

Extinction Rebellion ha denunciado a algunas de las grandes corporaciones, líderes en contaminación, que han aprovechado de la ocasión de COP25 para blanquear su imagen (greenwashing), patrocinando la cumbre como solicitó el Gobierno. En palabras de Teresa Ribera, ministra de Transición Ecológica, el patrocinio de empresas ha aportado entre los 10 millones y los 12 millones de euros. Las cuatro grandes energéticas, Acciona, Endesa, Engie e Iberdrola, participan en la llamada categoría Diamante, el grupo de mayores empresas patrocinadoras, con 2 millones de euros cada una. Endesa, en concreto, organiza varios actos y albergará actividades oficiales y eventos paralelos durante la COP25.

XR denuncia el patrocinio de Endesa de la COP25 y su presencia en la Zona Verde, en lo que el colectivo activista considera un acto flagrante de Green washing o "lavado verde", una práctica hipócrita extendida entre las grandes empresas para desviar la atención del público de sus prácticas destructivas y que atentan directamente contra la justicia social y climática.

