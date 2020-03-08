Muere a los 80 años Lluís Racionero, escritor, urbanista y exdirector de la Biblioteca Nacional

madridActualizado:
El escritor y exdirector de la Biblioteca Nacional Lluís Racionero ha muerto este domingo a los 80 años, ha informado la Conselleria de Cultura de la Generalitat en un apunte en Twitter.
Lluís Racionero (La Seu d'Urgell, Lleida, 1940) se licenció en Ingeniería Industrial y en Ciencias Económicas en Barcelona, obtuvo una beca Fullbright y se doctoró en Urbanismo en Berkeley, realizó diversos proyectos urbanísticos y ejerció como docente en la Escuela de Arquitectura de Barcelona y en la Facultad de Económicas.
Escribió tanto ensayos como ficción, en catalán y castellano, y entre sus obras destaca: Cercamón (1982); La forja de l'exili de (1985); Raimon o el seny fantàstic (1985); Els àngels quàntics (1986); La cárcel de amor (1996), por la que obtuvo el Premio Azorín, y La sonrisa de la Gioconda (1999), Premio de Novela Fernando Lara.
