Muere un atracador tras autolesionarse y recibir un disparo en la pierna de la Policía

Un hombre de alrededor de 30 años ha fallecido este domingo en el municipio madrileño de Torres de la Alameda consecuencia de varias autolesiones de arma blanca por todo el cuerpo y del disparo en la pierna de la Policía Municipal, mientras trataba de cometer un robo con violencia en un establecimiento de la localidad.
Según ha informado un portavoz de la Guardia Civil a Europa Press, el hombre cometió el robo con arma blanca y tras ello se vio envuelto en un incidente con la Policía Municipal.
Durante la detención, mientras se encontraba en un jardín cercano al cementerio municipal, el supuesto atracador se ha autolesionado en numerosas ocasiones mientras los agentes disparaban de modo disuario y en su pierna.
A las 13.30 horas, según ha detallado un portavoz de 112 Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid, los agentes han avisado a los sanitarios. Al lugar se ha desplazado una ambulancia del SUMMA y una municipal. El hombre, al que se le han realizado durante una hora labores de reanimación, se encontraba en parada cardíaca.
El herido fue trasladado en estado crítico al Hospital de Torrejón de Ardoz, donde finalmente ha fallecido. La Guardia Civil investiga lo sucedido.
