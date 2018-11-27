Stephen Hillenburg, el creador de la famosa serie de animación 'Bob Esponja', ha fallecido a los 57 años por complicaciones de la esclerosis lateral amiotrófica (ELA).
"Estamos increíblemente entristecidos por la noticia de que Stephen Hillenburg ha fallecido tras luchar contra la ELA", dijo hoy la cadena de televisión Nickelodeon en un comunicado, y agregó que "fue un amigo querido y un gran socio creativo para todos en el canal televisivo".
La empresa, que ha facturado más de 13.000 millones de dólares (11.456 millones de euros) en mercadotecnia relacionada con 'Bob Esponja', recalcó que Hillenburg, al que le fue diagnosticada la enfermedad en marzo del año pasado, dio a la popular serie "un sentido de humor único y una inocencia que ha aportado felicidad a generaciones de niños y familias en todas partes".
Además, resaltó que sus "personajes totalmente originales" y el mundo de Fondo de Bikini "permanecerán como un recordatorio del valor del optimismo, la amistad y el poder ilimitado de la imaginación".
Nacido el 21 de agosto de 1961 en Fort Sill (Oklahoma, EE.UU.), Hillenburg fue profesor de biología marina antes de dedicarse de lleno a la animación. Movido por su talento artístico y amor por el océano y sus criaturas, Hillenburg se lanzó a escribir e ilustrar historias como herramientas de enseñanza con personajes que más tarde se convertirían en los habitantes de Fondo de Bikini, la casa de Bob Esponja.
En 1999 creó 'Bob Esponja', una serie animada, sobre unos divertidos personajes que viven en el fondo del mar, que ha triunfado en todo el mundo y que ha emitido hasta la fecha cerca de 250 episodios. Aunque estaba destinada al público infantil, 'Bob Esponja' también consiguió atraer a numerosos espectadores adultos.
En 2004 se estrenó Bob Esponja: La película, que recaudó en todo el mundo 140 millones de dólares (123,3 millones de euros). Su secuela, Bob Esponja: Un héroe fuera del agua, llegó a los cines en 2015 e ingresó 325 millones de dólares (286,4 millones de euros).
Nacido en Lawton (Oklahoma) en 1961, Hilllenburg deja esposa, Karen, con la que llevaba 20 años casada, y un hijo.
