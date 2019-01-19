Público
Muere de un disparo un niño de cuatro años en una cacería en un pueblo de Sevilla

El menor fue trasladado al centro de salud más cercano, donde ha fallecido tras varios intentos fallidos de reanimación.

Un niño de cuatro años ha muerto al recibir un disparo esta mañana durante una cacería, en la finca "La lapa", de la localidad sevillana de Burguillos, según ha informado el Servicio de Emergencias 112.

El suceso se ha registrado a las once y media, cuando desde la propia finca se ha dado aviso al Servicio de Emergencias.

Cuando los efectivos médicos han llegado al lugar, el menor aún se encontraba con vida y ha sido trasladado al centro de salud más cercano, en la misma localidad de Burguillos.

En esas instalaciones, los sanitarios han intentado reanimarlo durante dos horas, pero ha sido imposible.

Efectivos de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Local de Burguillos también han intervenido en el traslado del menor.

