Muere un guardia civil tras dispararse en la cabeza en el geriátrico donde trabajaba su mujer en Ourense

El hombre, de 48 años y natural de Valladolid, fue trasladado todavía vivo al Complexo Hospitalario Universitario de Ourense, donde finalmente ha fallecido.

Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de Ourense. EFE

El guardia civil de 48 años que se ha dado un disparo en la cabeza en una residencia de ancianos en Ourense donde trabajaba su mujer ha fallecido finalmente en el Complexo Hospitalario Universitario de Ourense (Chuou), según confirman a Europa Press fuentes de la Benemérita.

El hombre, natural de Valladolid y que responde a las siglas C.L.R., se presentó en el geriátrico San José de la parroquia de Rairo en torno a las 8,40 horas de este martes y solicitó hablar con su esposa. Seguidamente, acudió donde ella se encontraba y se pegó un tiro en la cabeza.

Fuentes del 061 indican que fue justo en el momento del suceso cuando desde la residencia se pusieron en contacto para solicitar asistencia sanitaria. Hasta el lugar se desplazó una ambulancia medicalizada para trasladar al hombre hasta el Chuou, donde finalmente ha fallecido en torno a las 12,00 del mediodía.

Lo sucedido no está siendo investigado como un caso de violencia de género, insiste la Policía Nacional. Hasta la residencia se desplazaron, además de efectivos de este cuerpo, una unidad de la Policía Científica y del servicio de Atención Ciudadana.

