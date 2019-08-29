Público
Segovia Muere un hombre de 62 años tras ser corneado por un toro en los encierros de Cuéllar

La Subdelegada del Gobierno de Segovia, Lirio Martín, declaró que la víctima se había situado en una zona "peligrosa y poco aconsejable" dentro del recorrido. 

29/08/2019 - Captura del vídeo donde se muestra al toro dirigirse hacia el mundo donde se encontraba la víctima. / ELDIASEGOVIA

El Ayuntamiento de Cuéllar (Segovia) ha decretado tres días de luto por la muerte de un hombre de 62 años que fue corneado por un toro durante los encierros de la localidad. El Hombre se situaba en un pequeño muro antes de la entrada del recinto urbano, conocida como El Embudo, cuando fue golpeado en el cuello y el tórax por uno de los astados que se había quedado rezagado. 

La res se dirigió hacia el muro donde se suele situar el público, en campo abierto y seguido de caballistas, lo rodeó y embistió a algunas personas, entre ellas al hombre fallecido. Otros espectadores que se cayeron también resultaron heridos con contusiones.

Lirio Martín, Subdelegada del Gobierno, declaró que la víctima se había situado en una zona "peligrosa y poco aconsejable" dentro del recorrido e insistió en que se deben extremar las precauciones, según recoge el diario Noticiascyl

Este último encierro de Cuéllar ha dejado al menos dos heridos que han sido trasladados a Segovia por contusiones. Por su parte, El Ayuntamiento ha suspendido otro encierro que tenían programado, aunque se celebrará una corrida de toros esta tarde.

