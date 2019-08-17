Muere un hombre corneado en las fiestas del Torico de la Cuerda de Chiva

Un hombre de 59 años ha muerto este sábado tras ser corneado por un toro en el abdomen durante la fiesta del Torico de la Cuerda de Chiva, organizada a primera hora de la mañana.
El presidente de la Peña El Torico, Javier Tarín, ha confirmado que la cogida mortal se ha producido en la última parte del recorrido. Hasta el lugar se ha desplazado una ambulancia para trasladar al hombre al Hospital de Manises (Valencia), pero el hombre ha fallecido durante el trayecto.
En la misma zona también ha resultado herido otro hombre, que ha sido trasladado al hospital y dado de alta. Tarín ha lamentado el suceso y ha informado de que la organización de las fiestas, que finalizan el próximo día 25 de agosto, ha programado dos minutos de silencio.
