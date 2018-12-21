Público
Sucesos Un hombre muere por disparos de la Policía tras participar en un alunizaje

La víctima falleció a causa de los disparos por parte de la Policía que estaban propiciados por haber participado, presuntamente, en el alunizaje a un centro comercial quince minutos antes.

Imágenes del Twitter de Emergencias Madrid en las puertas de un hospital en el distrito de Villa de Vallecas - EFE

Un hombre de unos 30 años ha fallecido a las puertas de un hospital en el distrito de Villa de Vallecas, en Madrid, por varios disparos que habría recibido por la espalda, han informado fuentes de Emergencias Madrid.

La víctima recibió disparos de la Policía durante un enfrentamiento después de, presuntamente, haber participado en un alunizaje contra un comercio de la capital. Fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía han indicado que en torno a las cinco de la madrugada se produjo un alunizaje en un comercio ubicado en la confluencia de las calles de Diego de León y Núñez de Balboa, en el que participaron dos vehículos.

Hasta el lugar acudieron dotaciones de la Policía Nacional, cuyos agentes repelieron la agresión de los aluniceros y dispararon con la pistola reglamentaria. Un cuarto de hora más tarde, los presuntos delincuentes, a bordo de uno de los coches implicados en el alunizaje, dejaron a un hombre con heridas de arma de fuego a las puertas del hospital Virgen de la Torre, a la altura del número 5 de la calle de Puerto de Lumbreras.

Los servicios de emergencia han sido alertados, en torno a las cinco de la mañana, de la presencia de un hombre en parada cardiorrespiratoria en la calle Puerto de Lumbreras, a las puertas del hospital Virgen de la Torre.

Los sanitarios de Samur-Protección Civil desplazados a la zona hallaron a un hombre de entre 30 y 35 años con varias heridas de arma de fuego localizadas en la espalda al que atendía ya el personal del hospital, que había iniciado las maniobras de reanimación.

Los equipos de emergencia han continuado con las maniobras durante 30 minutos, sin éxito, y finalmente han confirmado su fallecimiento.

Al centro sanitario se han desplazado agentes de la Policía Municipal y de la Policía Nacional, cuerpo que se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.

