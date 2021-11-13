Estás leyendo: Muere un hombre en La Palma y la Policía investiga si se debe a la caída de un tejado mientras limpiaba la ceniza volcánica

Muere un hombre en La Palma y la Policía investiga si se debe a la caída de un tejado mientras limpiaba la ceniza volcánica

El cuerpo sin vida de un hombre ha sido hallado este sábado en una vivienda situada en el perímetro de exclusión de Los Llanos de Aridane. Al fallecido se le echaba en falta desde este viernes.

12/11/2021 Las calles del casco urbano de Los Llanos de Aridane, en La Palma, cubiertas de cenizas.
Las calles del casco urbano de Los Llanos de Aridane, en La Palma, cubiertas de cenizas. - Miguel Calero /EFE 

El cuerpo sin vida de un hombre ha sido hallado este sábado en una vivienda situada en el perímetro de exclusión de Los Llanos de Aridane (La Palma). Al fallecido se le echaba en falta desde este viernes, después de que se retirasen las personas que tienen permiso para acceder a la zona.

El cadáver ha sido encontrado en una vivienda del barrio del Corazoncillo, situado en el límite entre Los Llanos de Aridane y El Paso, y se investiga si su muerte se debe a una caída del tejado mientras limpiaba la ceniza volcánica o a otras circunstancias.

El alcalde de El Paso, Sergio Rodríguez, ha indicado a EFE el fallecido es el propietario de la vivienda y ha señalado que los tejados de esa zona fueron sometidos a una limpieza de ceniza hace pocos días.

Rodríguez ha recordado que las cuadrillas de voluntarios que limpian la ceniza están formadas habitualmente por los propietarios de las viviendas, que forman grupos de cuatro o cinco personas para ir a limpiar zonas determinadas.

Según fuentes de los servicios de emergencias, ha habido varios accidentes de personas que han sufrido heridas al caer de los tejados mientras limpiaban las cenizas y si se confirma que esta ha sido la causa, sería el primer fallecido relacionado con las consecuencias de la erupción del volcán de Cumbre Vieja.

