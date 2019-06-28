Público
Ola de calor Muere un menor de 17 años por un golpe de calor tras trabajar en el campo en Córdoba

Un hombre de unos 93 años ha fallecido este jueves tras desvanecerse en la calle Santiago de Valladolid por un posible golpe de calor.

26/06/2019.- Varios turistas pasean por las calles de Palma de Mallorca bajo el intenso calor. La ola de calor, que desde hoy comienza a afectar a gran parte de la península y Baleares, ha activado la alerta amarilla en el sur, el interior y la Tramuntan

Varios turistas pasean por las calles de Palma de Mallorca bajo el intenso calor. EFE/Clara Margais

Un joven de 17 años ha muerto esta madrugada en un hospital de Córdoba a causa de un golpe de calor que sufrió cuando estaba trabajando en el campo, según ha informado la Consejería de Salud de la Junta de Andalucía.

El golpe de calor le sobrevino cuando estaba segando en el campo y sintió mareos, tras lo que se metió en la piscina de la finca para refrescarse y al salir del agua comenzó a convulsionar.

El menor era vecino de la localidad cordobesa de Castro del Río e ingresó en el Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba a mediodía del jueves.

En el hospital, el joven fue intubado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos, donde ha fallecido a la 1.25 horas de este viernes después de ser sometido a una operación de recuperación cardíaca (RPC).

La Consejería de Salud y Familias ha trasladado su pésame a la familia del menor y ha pedido a los ciudadanos que extremen las medidas de precaución. Recomienda evitar la exposición continuada al sol en las horas centrales del día y la hidratación continua, especialmente a la población con problemas de salud, los niños y los mayores.

Por otra parte, un hombre de unos 93 años ha fallecido este jueves tras desvanecerse en la calle Santiago de Valladolid por un posible golpe de calor. La autopsia determinará las causas del óbito del varón, ya que no se descartan otros motivos del mismo.

La ola de calor mantiene a treinta y cuatro provincias de trece comunidades en alerta por temperaturas extremas, con mayor incidencia en Aragón, Catalunya, La Rioja y Navarra, donde hay alerta roja (riesgo extremo) por valores iguales o superiores a 42 grados.

