Muere una migrante y desaparece un niño al volcar una patera en Cádiz

07/05/2019.- LLegan al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz) las 41 personas de origen subsahariano rescatadas por Salvamento Marítimo cuando viajaban en una patera por aguas gaditanas. EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel

Llegada al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz) las personas rescatadas por Salvamento Marítimo este martes. EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel

Una mujer inmigrante ha muerto y un niño ha desaparecido en el agua al volcar una patera a escasos metros de la orilla de la playa de Castilnovo, en Conil de la Frontera (Cádiz), ha informado este miércoles la Guardia Civil, que llegó a auxiliar a otros 24 ocupantes de la embarcación.

El accidente ha ocurrido esta madrugada cuando los agentes que operan el Servicio Integral de Vigilancia Exterior (SIVE) de la Comandancia de Cádiz comprobaron que una embarcación neumática con inmigrantes a bordo se aproximaba a esta playa.

Los agentes dieron aviso a Salvamento Marítimo y organizaron un dispositivo por tierra y mar. Antes de que pudieran aproximarse a la embarcación, una ola hizo volcar la embarcación escasos metros de la playa.

Los agentes han llegado a auxiliar a 24 inmigrantes que viajaban en la patera y han localizado el cadáver de una mujer que viajaba con ellos. Además han tenido conocimiento de que un niño que viajaba en la patera ha desaparecido en el agua. Un amplio dispositivo esta en la zona buscando al menor desde tierra, desde el mar y desde el aire.

