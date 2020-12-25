Estás leyendo: Muere uno de los migrantes hospitalizados en Motril tras ser rescatados

Público
Público

Muere uno de los migrantes hospitalizados en Motril tras ser rescatados

Fue ingresado en estado crítico por hipotermia grave, mientras que otro ha sido dado de ata y otro evoluciona favorablemente. En total, cinco personas de esta patera han perdido la vida en el intento.

Migrantes pateras motril
Miembros de servicios de rescate y de la Cruz Roja española atienden la llegada de la patera rescatada al puerto de Motril. Alba Feixas / EFE

granada

efe

Una de las tres personas migrantes que fueron trasladadas ayer jueves en estado grave al hospital de Motril tras ser rescatadas por Salvamento Marítimo junto a otras 36 personas a 30 millas de la costa de Granada ha muerto en el centro hospitalario.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes sanitarias, esta persona de origen subsahariano se encontraba en estado crítico por la fuerte hipotermia que sufría.

Otro de ellos ha sido dado de alta esta mañana y el tercero permanece ingresado con evolución positiva.

Con esta muerte se elevarían a cinco los fallecidos en esta expedición que salió del norte de Marruecos en la mañana del miércoles con 43 subsaharianos que viajaban en la patera, ya que los que fueron rescatados aseguraron que cuatro inmigrantes fueron arrojados al mar después de morir durante la travesía.

La embarcación estaba siendo buscada desde la mañana del miércoles por mar y aire y un avión del Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera (SVA) la localizó a algo más de 30 millas de Motril.

Los inmigrantes, entre los que había dos mujeres y un niño de corta edad, se encontraban en una situación muy complicada por el fuerte temporal que había en la zona y fueron rescatados por la Salvamar Gienah, que los trasladó al puerto de Motril.

Ante el estado de salud de algunos de ellos, mientras estaban siendo trasladados acudió un equipo de emergencia de la Cruz Roja para dispensarles atención médica en la embarcación de Salvamento marítimo.

El fallecido este viernes tuvo que ser estabilizado al sufrir una hipotermia grave y cuando llegó al puerto de Motril fue atendido en el barco por el médico de Cruz Roja hasta que el 061 acudió para trasladarlo al hospital.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público