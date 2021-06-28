Estás leyendo: Muere un niño de 10 años en Madrid al caerle un muro mientras jugaba con una tirolina con sus amigos

Muere un niño de 10 años en Madrid al caerle un muro mientras jugaba con una tirolina con sus amigos

Fotografía de archivo de una ambulancia del SUMMA 112.
Fotografía de archivo de una ambulancia del SUMMA 112. EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Un niño de 10 años falleció este domingo tras caer sobre él un muro en una finca privada de la localidad madrileña de Chinchón mientras jugaba con una tirolina con sus amigos, han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

Los hechos ocurrieron este domingo a las ocho de la tarde cuando el menor estaba jugando en una tirolina con otros niños y le cayó encima un muro de ladrillos de unos dos metros.

El pequeño estaba acompañado de su familia cuando ocurrió el siniestro y fueron los propios familiares quienes le trasladaron a un centro de salud de la cercana localidad de Colmenar de Oreja en parada cardiorrespiratoria.

Los padres dijeron a los sanitarios que al niño se le había caído un muro de unos dos metros encima. Los sanitarios del centro de salud le practicaron maniobras de reanimación hasta que llegó una UVI Móvil del Summa 112.

Tras más de media hora intentando la reanimación del menor los médicos solo pudieron confirmar su fallecimiento. La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación del suceso, que en principio es una muerte accidental, y el cuerpo del niño se encuentra en el anatómico de Aranjuez.

