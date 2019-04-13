Muere Pablo Cano, bombero español que salvó la vida a cientos de refugiados en Lesbos 

El bombero de 34 años, Pablo Cano, que salvó cientos de vidas de refugiados en Lesbos (Grecia), falleció el pasado sábado tras lo que la ONG G-Fire Bomberos ha definido como una "enfermedada devastadora".
Los compañeros del bombero Pablo Cano de 34 años, que participó en 2016 en la atención de refugiados, trabajarán para rendir homenaje en recuerdo de su "ejemplo de solidaridad".
Lo ha anunciado este sábado a EFE Santiago Serrano, quien junto con otros bomberos vallisoletanos, Alfonso Mata y Eduardo García, estuvieron en la isla de Lesbos con Cano.
Su compañero Santiago Serrano, con el que compartió tareas de rescate en el Mediterráneo, ha afirmado que Cano ofreció una ejemplo de "generosidad y solidaridad" al trasladarse como voluntario a la isla griega encuadrado en la ONG G-fire Bomberos para ayudar a los refugiados sirios que huían de la guerra.
También se ha referido al recuerdo que impregnó entre sus compañeros del parque de Medina de Rioseco, dependiente de la Diputación de Valladolid, al que perteneció, y su afición al deporte, especialmente del atletismo.
