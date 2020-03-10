Estás leyendo: Muere una persona en una explosión en una empresa química de Barcelona

Muere una persona en una explosión en una empresa química de Barcelona

Hay, además, seis heridos de diversa consideración.

Imagen de archivo de un camión de los bomberos de Barcelona. - EFE
BARCELONA

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

Una persona ha fallecido y otras seis han resultado heridas de diversa consideración en una explosión ocurrida en una empresa química en el polígono de Montsolís, en el distrito de Sant Martí de Barcelona. 

Según han informado los Bomberos de la Generalitat y de Barcelona, la explosión se ha originado por motivos que se investigan en un edificio de la Vía Trajana, número 50, de la capital catalana.

La dirección general de Protección Civil de la Generalitat ha activado el plan de Alerta Química, PLASEQCAT, por esta explosión en una industria de productos químicos.

Hasta el lugar del suceso se han trasladado once dotaciones de Bomberos de Barcelona, que trabajan en tareas de extinción, y seis unidades del Servicio de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) de la Generalitat. 

