Muere una persona y otra resulta herida en un accidente de avioneta junto al aeródromo de Vélez-Málaga

La nave se ha estrellado contra un campo de aguacates sobre las 17.30 horas. En la zona se han producido diversos accidentes aéreos en los últimos años.

Aeródromo de La Axarquía
Aeródromo de La Axarquía. Javier Bravo Muñoz / Wikipedia

Una persona ha muerto y otra ha resultado herida este viernes en un accidente de avioneta cerca del aeródromo de la Axarquía Leoni Benabú en Vélez-Málaga, según han informado a Efe fuentes de los servicios de emergencias.

El accidente ha ocurrido sobre las 17.30 horas. Desde el 112 han indicado que varios testigos han avisado de que habían visto caer a una avioneta cerca del aeródromo, en una finca de aguacates.

Uno de los dos ocupantes de la avioneta ha muerto en el acto, mientras el otro ha sido trasladado al hospital, según han precisado fuentes del servicio de Emergencias Sanitarias 061. En la zona se han producido diversos accidentes aéreos en los últimos años.

