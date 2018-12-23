Público
Público

Muere el presentador y divulgador Pablo Herreros a los 42 años

Herreros, antropólogo, sociólogo y primatólogo, presentó el programa 'Yo, mono' de La 2 de TVE.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pablo Herreros./ YOUTUBE

Pablo Herreros./ YOUTUBE

Pablo Herreros, antropólogo, sociólogo, primatólogo y presentador del programa de La 2 de TVE 'Yo, mono'  ha fallecido este viernes a los 42 años debido a un cáncer, según han informado amigos cercanos. Herreros también fue coach empresarial y escribió algunos libros como 'La inteligencia emocional de los animales' o 'Nuestros comportamientos a partir de la observación de los primates'.

Su amigo y tocayo, el periodista Pablo Herreros, ha confirmado la noticia a través de Twitter: "Un cáncer se lo ha llevado con solo 42 años". Sin embargo, no ha querido dar más detalles de la enfermedad.

También ha aprovechado la ocasión para despedirse de su compañero, al que califica como "un grandísimo ser humano y un bestial primatólogo". "Google nos juntó: a fuerza de ver alertas con las noticias del otro, contactamos. De él aprendí lo poco que sé de animales y mucho sobre los primates humanos”, explica en Twitter.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad