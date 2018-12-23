Muere el presentador y divulgador Pablo Herreros a los 42 años

Pablo Herreros, antropólogo, sociólogo, primatólogo y presentador del programa de La 2 de TVE 'Yo, mono' ha fallecido este viernes a los 42 años debido a un cáncer, según han informado amigos cercanos. Herreros también fue coach empresarial y escribió algunos libros como 'La inteligencia emocional de los animales' o 'Nuestros comportamientos a partir de la observación de los primates'.
Su amigo y tocayo, el periodista Pablo Herreros, ha confirmado la noticia a través de Twitter: "Un cáncer se lo ha llevado con solo 42 años". Sin embargo, no ha querido dar más detalles de la enfermedad.
También ha aprovechado la ocasión para despedirse de su compañero, al que califica como "un grandísimo ser humano y un bestial primatólogo". "Google nos juntó: a fuerza de ver alertas con las noticias del otro, contactamos. De él aprendí lo poco que sé de animales y mucho sobre los primates humanos”, explica en Twitter.
Hoy me levanté a correr sin recordar siquiera que era el día de la #LoteriaDeNavidad. Al volver me encontré en el móvil una noticia tristísima: esta noche se nos ha ido mi querido tocayo Pablo Herreros (@somosprimates). Un cáncer se lo ha llevado con solo 42 años pic.twitter.com/ICA7BpeTbW— Pablo Herreros (@PabloHerreros) 22 de diciembre de 2018
Su hermana Nuria, su ángel, nos contaba anoche a las 2am que Pablo, que ERA UN GIGANTE, acababa de fallecer. Yo tuve el enorme privilegio de conocerlo y disfrutarlo mucho desde hace 6 años. ¿Cómo? Google nos juntó: a fuerza de ver alertas con las noticias del otro, contactamos— Pablo Herreros (@PabloHerreros) 22 de diciembre de 2018
Pablo era un grandísimo ser humano, y un bestial primatólogo. De él aprendí lo poco que sé de animales y mucho sobre los primates humanos (que cité en mi libro #SéTransparenteYTeLloveránClientes). Gigante fue su momento con la primatóloga Jane Goodall: https://t.co/ht8c4WSad3— Pablo Herreros (@PabloHerreros) 22 de diciembre de 2018
