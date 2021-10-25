Estás leyendo: Muere uno de los seis niños rescatados de una patera a 200 kilómetros de Gran Canaria

Muere uno de los seis niños rescatados de una patera a 200 kilómetros de Gran Canaria

Salvamento tuvo que trasladar en helicóptero a las ocho personas más graves de los 54 ocupantes: cuatro menores, dos bebés y dos adultos.

El buque de Salvamento Marítimo Guardamar Polimnia ha rescatado este domingo a cerca de 50 migrantes de origen subsahariano. Quique Curbelo / EFE

Uno de los seis niños evacuados este domingo en helicóptero a un hospital de Gran Canaria desde una patera localizada al sur de la isla con un cuadro importante de deshidratación e hipotermia ha fallecido, según ha informado el 112 de Canarias.

La patera había sido localizada este domingo a unos 200 kilómetros de Gran Canaria y ha recibido la ayuda de la Guardamar Polimnia. Debido a la precaria situación de sus 54 ocupantes, hombres, mujeres y niños de origen subsahariano, Salvamento organizó el traslado urgente por vía aérea de los ocho más graves: dos bebés, otros cuatro menores y dos adultos.

Uno de los ocupantes en el muelle de Arguineguín.
Uno de los ocupantes en el muelle de Arguineguín. Quique Curbelo / EFE
Los ocupantes, 22 mujeres, 21 hombres y una menor, llevaban entre una semana y dos en el oceáno

A su llegada a tierra, los dos adultos han sido ingresados en los hospitales Doctor Negrín e Insular de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria y los cinco menores supervivientes, derivados al Materno Infantil. Los otros 44 ocupantes han desembarcado cerca de medianoche en el puerto de Arguineguín con la Guardamar Polimnia. Se trata de 22 mujeres adultas, 21 hombres y una menor de unos diez u once años, según han indicado a Efe fuentes de los servicios de emergencia. Según sus primeros testimonios en tierra, llevaban entre una y dos semanas en el océano. 

