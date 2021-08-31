Estás leyendo: Mueren entre 14 y 20 personas en una patera cuando intentaban llegar a Fuerteventura

Mueren entre 14 y 20 personas en una patera cuando intentaban llegar a Fuerteventura

La embarcación zarpó el viernes pasado desde el sur de Marruecos con unas 60 personas de origen subsahariano.

Los supervivientes de la travesía reciben asistencia. Efe

Entre 14 y 20 personas han muerto cuando intentaban llegar a Canarias en una patera que ha sido rescatada esta madrugada en Fuerteventura, según el testimonio de los supervivientes, han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en la isla.

Las mismas fuentes han confirmado el fallecimiento de dos personas al llegar a tierra así como que la patera zarpó desde Tan-Tan, ciudad al sur de Marruecos, el viernes pasado con unas 60 personas, todas de origen subsahariano.

En la embarcación, que ha sido localizada a las 3:00 horas de este martes a unos 18 kilómetros del Faro de la Entallada, navegaban 31 personas (15 varones y 16 mujeres).

Según el testimonio de los ocupantes de la patera, los fallecidos fueron arrojados al agua.

Una semana trágica

No es la única patera que acaba en desgracia esta semana. Este jueves fue localizada una patera a unos 500 kilómetros al suroeste de El Hierro transportaba a ocho niños y niñas y solo una sobrevivió a once días de dura travesía en medio del Atlántico.

La embarcación partió el pasado 15 de agosto desde Dajla, en el Sahara Occidental, con 55 personas a bordo, según los testimonios recabados por la ONG Caminando Fronteras, de las cuales 28 eran mujeres y ocho niños. Solo sobrevivieron 26.

