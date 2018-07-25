Público
Mueren dos linces ibéricos atropellados en Jaén y Córdoba

Uno de los ejemplares era una hembra de dos años radiomarcada y el otro ejemplar, un cachorro macho.

Dos ejemplares de lince ibérico en libertad. / LIFE+ Iberlince

Dos linces ibéricos han muerto atropellados en Vilches (Jaén) y en Córdoba, según han informado desde el programa LIFE+ Iberlince.

Uno de los linces atropellados es una hembra de dos años radiomarcada, que fue encontrada el pasado lunes en la A-312, en el termino municipal de Vilches (Jaén), por técnicos de la Consejería de Medio Ambiente y Ordenación del Territorio de la Junta de Andalucía adscritos al programa LIFE+ Iberlince.

El otro lince, localizado el pasado sábado en la CO-3103, en el término municipal de Córdoba, es un cachorro de macho de lince ibérico, que presuntamente también murió atropellado.

Los dos animales han sido trasladados al Centro de Análisis y Diagnóstico de la Fauna Silvestre (CAD) de la Junta de Andalucía donde se le practica la necropsia.

