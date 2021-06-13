MOTRIL (GRANADA)
La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre, de 60 años, en Motril (Granada) mientras se investiga su presunta implicación en la muerte de una mujer, de 56 años, en la noche de este sábado.
Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, todo se produjo entre las 22.00 y las 22.30 horas, cuando recibieron una llamada en la que se informaba que había una mujer que parecía estar fallecida.
En el lugar se personaron la Policía y la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES 061), que confirmaron la muerte de la mujer. Los agentes detuvieron al varón y, actualmente, lo mantienen bajo arresto en la comisaría de esta localidad.
El cadáver ha sido enviado al Instituto de Medicina Legal para que los médicos forenses le hagan la autopsia, que será la que dictamine si la muerte fue violenta o por otras causas.
Cuando se producen detenciones policiales, el juez dispone de un plazo de 72 horas para regularizar la situación del detenido, elevándola a prisión de forma preventiva o dejándolo libre. Las autoridades esperan tener resultados de la autopsia antes de que se cumpla este plazo.
