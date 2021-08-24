Las muertes se resisten a bajar: Sanidad notifica 190 fallecimientos, la cifra más alta en un sólo día desde mayo

madrid
Las cifras dadas a conocer este martes por Sanidad confirman que las muertes por coronavirus se resisten a retroceder, a pesar de que la incidencia de la pandemia ha bajado en casi 12 puntos con respecto a los datos de este lunes. En una sola jornada se han notificado 190 fallecimientos por covid-19, una cifra que eleva el total de fallecidos por la pandemia en nuestro país a 83.527 personas y que es la cifra más alta de decesos en una sola jornada desde principios de mayo.
El número de contagios en las últimas 24 horas se incrementó en 10.072 personas y la incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días a nivel nacional descendió en otros casi 12 puntos (11,7) y se sitúa en 305 por cada 10.000 habitantes. El número total de contagiados en nuestro país desde que comenzó la pandemia asciende a 4.804.424 personas.
