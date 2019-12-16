Público
Migraciones Un muerto en el Mar de Alborán en una patera en la que viajaban otros 72 migrantes

El Ministerio de Fomento ha confirmado que entre los rescatados de la travesía hay 12 mujeres y tres menores.

Imagen de archivo del rescate de una patera en el Mar de Alborán. EUROPA PRESS

Una patera con 73 personas a bordo, una de ellas fallecida, ha llegado en la madrugada de este lunes a la isla de Alborán, donde han sido atendidos por efectivos del destacamento de la Armada.

Un portavoz del organismo dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento ha confirmado  que entre los 72 supervivientes de la travesía hay 12 mujeres y tres menores, si bien no ha trascendido datos sobre el fallecido.

Salvamento Marítimo ha activado a la embarcación Salvamar Spica, cuya tripulación se encargará de trasladar a los migrantes rescatados hasta el puerto de Almería, donde se ha desplegado un Equipo de Respuesta Inmediata ante Emergencias (ERIE) de Cruz Roja.

