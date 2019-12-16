Una patera con 73 personas a bordo, una de ellas fallecida, ha llegado en la madrugada de este lunes a la isla de Alborán, donde han sido atendidos por efectivos del destacamento de la Armada.
Un portavoz del organismo dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento ha confirmado que entre los 72 supervivientes de la travesía hay 12 mujeres y tres menores, si bien no ha trascendido datos sobre el fallecido.
Salvamento Marítimo ha activado a la embarcación Salvamar Spica, cuya tripulación se encargará de trasladar a los migrantes rescatados hasta el puerto de Almería, donde se ha desplegado un Equipo de Respuesta Inmediata ante Emergencias (ERIE) de Cruz Roja.
