Sucesos Un muerto y un herido en un tiroteo el barrio del Poblenou de Barcelona

Los Mossos informan de que a las 2.38 horas de la madrugada recibieron un aviso de que dos hombres se encontraban heridos por arma de fuego dentro de un vehículo en el distrito de Sant Martí de Barcelona.

Coche de los mossos d'esquadra. Europa Press

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la muerte de un hombre que ha sido tiroteado esta pasada madrugada en el interior de un coche en el barrio de Poblenou de Barcelona, cuando estaba acompañado por otro hombre que ha resultado herido por los disparos.

Según ha informado la Policía de la Generalitat, a las 2.38 horas han recibido un aviso de que dos hombres se encontraban heridos por arma de fuego dentro de un vehículo en la vía pública, en el distrito de Sant Martí de Barcelona.

Uno de los heridos ha fallecido en el lugar de los hechos mientras los servicios médicos intentaban reanimarlo, y el otro ha sido trasladado a un centro hospitalario.

Los agentes del Área de Investigación Criminal de la Región Policial Metropolitana de Barcelona se han hecho cargo de la investigación para esclarecer las circunstancias de los hechos y localizar al presunto autor o autores del tiroteo.

